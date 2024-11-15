Govt to introduce satellite internet to bridge up digital divide
The present government is on its way to introduce satellite internet as the telecom regulator has sought public opinion for finalization of the draft guidelines so the country could reap the sacrifice of martyrs in July-August mass uprising.
Officials familiar with the process said the move might unleash new opportunities for bridging digital divides alongside backhauling, disaster management and customer data utilization as it could pave the way for world leading companies like Elon Musk's Starlink and others to enter the Bangladesh market.
The telecom regulator -Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) - on 29 October uploaded the draft regulatory and licensing guidelines for NGSO Satellite Service Operator on its website, seeking opinion by 18 November to finalize the guidelines.
Meanwhile, the mobile phone operators and other stakeholders have welcomed the move of opening doors for satellite internet as it would revolutionize data services in the country. They said the initiative might unlock new opportunities for bridging digital divides.
The draft guidelines said that proprietorship, partnership and companies registered under “Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms” under the Companies Act 1994 are eligible to apply for the license to build, own, maintain and operate NGSO Satellite systems and services in Bangladesh.
It also mentioned that 100 per cent FDI or Foreign Partnership or Joint Venture or investment from Non-Resident Bangladeshi (NRB) is permitted to build, own, maintain and operate NGSO Satellite systems and services.
According to the draft guidelines, the license will be valid for five years.
It adds that the licensee is authorized to provide the following NGSO satellite services: broadband internet services, intranet services (domestic data communications), Internet of Things and machine-to-machine communication, earth station in motion service, earth exploration satellite service, remote sensing/meteorological services and any other services approved by the BTRC.
However, operators aren’t authorized to provide direct-to-home (DTH) services, broadcasting services, satellite IMT-based services or telecommunications services.
The application/processing fee has been set at Tk 500,000, with an acquisition fee of $10,000 and an annual fee of $50,000. Additionally, an annual station/terminal fee per terminal is set at $20.
The licensee will also have to share 5.5 per cent of its annual audited gross revenue with the BTRC. Another 1 per cent of the gross revenue must be paid as part of the "contribution to space industry development and management".
The licensee must establish at least one gateway system within Bangladesh before commencing services. However, the BTRC encouraged the licensee to establish additional gateways.
Any user terminal placed within Bangladesh's geographical boundary must be authenticated and served through this local gateway. All traffic from these terminals must be routed through this local gateway for services within Bangladesh, according to the draft.
The NGSO gateway shall connect to international internet gateways to handle international internet data traffic.
Talking to BSS, Shahed Alam, chief corporate and regulatory officer of Robi Axiata, said, “We welcome the initiative to introduce satellite internet in our country, recognizing its potential to revolutionize data services.”
He noted that this advancement could pave the way for new opportunities in areas such as backhauling, disaster management and customer data utilization.
Taimur Rahman, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer at Banglalink, said, "The regulator’s initiative to conduct a public consultation before introducing this new service is commendable, which we appreciate.”
He continued, “We’re confident that this process will provide essential insights to help shape its future direction.”
Sharfuddin Ahmed Chowdhury, Head of Communications, Grameenphone, said, "Grameenphone welcomes any new technology that brings positive change to people's lives, society, the economy, and the country as a whole.”
However, the introduction of any new license should ensure non-discriminatory treatment that promotes market competitiveness among all players, including existing ones, across the entire value chain, he added.
Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB), a platform of firms engaged in providing internet services to the customers, is also ready to welcome any new technologies. But, it emphasized to identify the necessity of this technology first before moving to it.
ISPAB President Md Emdadul Hoque told BSS that they always welcome new technologies if those are suitable for the country and industry as a whole.
“We’ve no objection to welcoming new technologies, but priority should be considered first whether the technology is suitable for the country and its people,” he said.