Govt to introduce satellite internet to bridge up digital divide

Meanwhile, the mobile phone operators and other stakeholders have welcomed the move of opening doors for satellite internet as it would revolutionize data services in the country. They said the initiative might unlock new opportunities for bridging digital divides.

The draft guidelines said that proprietorship, partnership and companies registered under “Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms” under the Companies Act 1994 are eligible to apply for the license to build, own, maintain and operate NGSO Satellite systems and services in Bangladesh.

It also mentioned that 100 per cent FDI or Foreign Partnership or Joint Venture or investment from Non-Resident Bangladeshi (NRB) is permitted to build, own, maintain and operate NGSO Satellite systems and services.

According to the draft guidelines, the license will be valid for five years.

It adds that the licensee is authorized to provide the following NGSO satellite services: broadband internet services, intranet services (domestic data communications), Internet of Things and machine-to-machine communication, earth station in motion service, earth exploration satellite service, remote sensing/meteorological services and any other services approved by the BTRC.

However, operators aren’t authorized to provide direct-to-home (DTH) services, broadcasting services, satellite IMT-based services or telecommunications services.