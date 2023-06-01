Why pay ghost writers in Kenya when AI can do your essays?

"I have helped about 30 students since 2018," said the 30-year-old father of one.

Demand for paid content has mushroomed in the past decade but Langat said the market went back way longer.

"Though most players kept it a secret, and did not say exactly what they were doing," he explained.

Now Langat fears his ghost-writing may be under threat from artificial intelligence (AI), which can churn out work at speed and for free.

Microsoft's ChatGPT chatbot - which launched last year - can generate articles, essays, jokes and even poetry in response to user prompts, circumventing the need for human cheats to carry out wealthy students' assignments.

According to a survey carried out in January by Study.Com, an online learning platform, more than 89 per cent of the 1,000-plus students questioned said they had used ChatGPT for help with homework.

The survey found that 48 per cent of students also admitted to using ChatGPT for a test or question at home, while 53 per cent of them had it write an essay, and 22 per cent had it write an outline for a paper.

All of this undermined the shadow industry in east Africa.

Ghost writers' earnings vary greatly - research shows they range from 4,000-2 million Kenyan shillings ($29 to $14,524) a month, depending on an author's experience, the time of year or how much work they take on.

“At the beginning of the year, income had dropped significantly because everyone had rushed to use the AI tools," said Langat, who did not want to give his full name “for fear of being victimised and losing clients”.

Instead Langat is pinning his hopes on the human touch outsmarting AI as teachers wise up to AI's trademark traits.

"Some lecturers and professors are able to flag which content is original, and which is AI generated, that’s why the writing market has gone up, again,” he said.