Sajeeb Wazed Joy gets ASOCIO Leadership Award

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s son and ICT affairs adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy has been conferred with ‘ASOCIO Leadership Award-2021’ for his contributions to bringing unprecedented change in the ICT sector of Bangladesh.

On behalf of Sajeeb Wazed Joy, state minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak received the award on Friday on the second day of World Congress on Information and Technology-2021 (WCIT-2021) in the capital, said a press release.