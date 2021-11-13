Sajeeb Wazed Joy gets ASOCIO Leadership Award

The Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organisation (ASOCIO), an ICT federation organised by ICT associations representing from 24 economies throughout Asia Pacific, conferred the award on Sajeeb Wazed Joy.
Former Malaysian prime minister Tun Mahathir bin Mohamad received the award in 1997, then Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra in 2004 and prime minister Sheikh Hasina in 2010.
On behalf of ASOCIO chairman David Wong Nan Fay, immediate past chairman Bunrak Saraggananda handed over the award of this year.
ASOCIO former chairman Abdullah H. Kafi announced the award while Bangladesh Computer Samity president Shahid Munir was present, among others.
Computer Services Limited, Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC), Development of National ICT Infra Network for Bangladesh Government (info-sarker), Boighar and Jatiya Shasthaya Batayan received ASOCIO award in different categories.
Besides, Malaysia, Nepal, Thailand, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Vietnam were among the list of award winners.