ChatGPT AI getting chatty with voice prompts

The company behind ChatGPT on Monday said it is adding voice and image capabilities to the generative artificial intelligence (AI) platform long limited to written prompts.

Capabilities being added to paid versions of the service will allow users to have conversations with the AI and even "show" it what they are talking about, according to OpenAI.

"Voice and image give you more ways to use ChatGPT in your life," OpenAI said in a post. "Snap a picture of a landmark while travelling and have a live conversation about what's interesting about it."