As ChatGPT's popularity explodes, US lawmakers take an interest

ChatGPT, a fast-growing artificial intelligence programme, has drawn praise for its ability to write answers quickly to a wide range of queries, and attracted US lawmakers' attention with questions about its impact on national security and education.

ChatGPT was estimated to have reached 100 million monthly active users just two months after launch, making it the fastest-growing consumer application in history, and a growing target for regulation.

It was created by OpenAI, a private company backed by Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, and made available to the public for free. Its ubiquity has generated fear that generative AI such as ChatGPT could be used to spread disinformation, while educators worry it will be used by students to cheat.