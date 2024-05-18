Bangladeshi women lag behind in mobile internet usage

Women in Bangladesh are trailing significantly in mobile internet usage compared to their male counterparts and women in other Asian countries, says the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA).

In a recent report, the global mobile network monitoring entity mentioned that only 24 per cent of women in Bangladesh have access to mobile internet services, while the percentage is 40 per cent for men.

However, the women are well aware of internet usage and maintain a higher interest in the internet than their male counterparts. Lack of literacy and digital skills are mainly blamed for the Bangladeshi women’s poor performance in the report.