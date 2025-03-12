Beijing to roll out AI lessons for primary, secondary students

All primary and secondary schools in Beijing will introduce artificial intelligence classes later this year, state media reported Wednesday, in China's latest efforts to accelerate AI development and foster talent in the sector.

China's AI industry has gained international attention this year after DeepSeek released a new version of its AI chatbot in January, sending shockwaves across global markets.

DeepSeek wowed industry insiders with its apparent ability to rival or even surpass the capabilities of Western competitors like ChatGPT at a fraction of the cost.