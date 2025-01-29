DeepSeek: Does this Chinese AI rival the notion of US capitalism?

US capitalism mainly depends on a set of pillars that include ownership, secrecy and profits. When someone builds something in the west so they by virtue hold the sole ownership and maintain darkness on the process of how they did it. Finally, they use all means to make maximum profits out if it. So, they will set a minimum value, then triple, quadruple and multiply it by billions. Investors then dream big and bet on it and eventually make profits, which is the ultimate goal of capitalism.

Little-known Chinese startup DeepSeek released its latest AI model on the very day when US President Donald Trump was sworn in for the second time, spreading a shocking wave among their rivals in the US and elsewhere, as well as threatening the technology world order, as to how the Chinese firms can thrive even in the middle of outside restrictions and regulations. It reportedly took only two months to build an open-source large language model using reduced-capability chips from Nvidia called H800s.

DeepSeek claimed their AI models do it on a par or better than industry-leading models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT in the US at a fraction of the cost, according to Reuters. Along comes the question of pouring billions of dollars on the advancement of AI in the US and other parts of the world.