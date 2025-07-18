SpaceX VP Lauren Dreyer praises Bangladesh’s efficiency in facilitating Starlink launch

The Vice President of SpaceX, Lauren Dreyer, has commended the coordinated efforts of government officials in Bangladesh for supporting the effective launching of Starlink in the country.

She made the remarks during a meeting with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka on here on Friday.

“We operate in 150 countries and territories. We have never seen such efficiency and decisiveness. On behalf of all my colleagues at SpaceX, I extend our appreciation to you. We look forward to working closely with your team,” she said.

Chief Adviser thanked the Vice President for visiting Bangladesh. “It’s a lovely time of year here, the monsoon season. Greenery and water everywhere. At the same time, we face challenges of flooding and waterlogging, which highlight the need for dependable technology to maintain connectivity.”