Starlink gets approval to operate in Bangladesh

“Starlink was approved on 29 March in line with our commitment to facilitate their operation within 90 days,” he said, adding that the company has also completed its registration process with BIDA, which is mandatory for any foreign entity to operate in Bangladesh.

Starlink is expected to apply for the non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) license on Sunday. “The application will be approved if it is submitted in compliance with rules. There will be no bar to their operations in Bangladesh,” he noted.