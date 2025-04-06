Starlink gets approval to operate in Bangladesh
Starlink, a satellite internet service by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has received approval from the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) to begin operations in the country.
Chowdhury Ashiq Mahmud, executive chairman of BIDA, confirmed the development at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Sunday.
“Starlink was approved on 29 March in line with our commitment to facilitate their operation within 90 days,” he said, adding that the company has also completed its registration process with BIDA, which is mandatory for any foreign entity to operate in Bangladesh.
Starlink is expected to apply for the non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) license on Sunday. “The application will be approved if it is submitted in compliance with rules. There will be no bar to their operations in Bangladesh,” he noted.
During the impending Bangladesh Investment Conference, people will be able to experience the internet service of Starlink in the Intercontinental Hotel in Dhaka on 9 April. The entire conference will also be broadcast live using Starlink's internet service.
Experts believe the divide between urban and rural regions would narrow as Starlink’s high-speed internet will be accessible even in remote areas. It will enable the rural youth to engage in freelancing and other internet-based works.