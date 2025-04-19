Mobile operators' demand fulfilled, how much customers will benefit
The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) lifted restrictions on mobile operators using network monitoring devices on leased optical fibre connections.
Operators said they would now be able to use these devices, which would help improve mobile internet service quality and reduce operational costs.
Mobile operators could use these devices in the past. But, BTRC imposed restrictions on the use of these devices during the tenure of the Awami League government in 2021, as well as allowed Nationwide Telecommunication Transmission Network (NTTN) operators only to use the technology.
NTTN operators install optical fiber cables across the country and provide services to mobile operators, who lease these fibers to transmit bandwidth.
People concerned said NTTN operators installed network monitoring devices on their optical fiber networks and charged mobile operators for the service. In fact, BTRC imposed restrictions on use of these devices by mobile operators to help the business of NTTN operators.
The network monitoring technology device is known as Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM), which connects mobile networks with optical fibre infrastructure. Mobile operators in Bangladesh used this technology with BTRC’s approval from 2012 to 2021.
Telecom experts say DWDM is vital for delivering high-speed internet, ensuring network stability, and quickly identifying network faults.
On 10 April, BTRC issued a circular lifting the restrictions on mobile operators using DWDM devices on leased optical fibres from NTTN operators.
What are the benefits?
Mobile operators had long demanded permission to use DWDM, and now their demand was fulfilled.
BTRC sources said operators argued that using DWDM would improve service quality and reduce costs, and customers will get its benefits.
Regarding this, Shahed Alam, chief corporate and regulatory officer at Robi Axiata, told Prothom Alo, “This is not a big savings. So I will mention no immediate benefits. However, there are certainly some benefits. If our costs decrease, customers will enjoy it as well.”
Internet users in Bangladesh mostly access the internet via mobile. According to BTRC, the number of mobile internet users stood at 116 million as of the end of February. BTRC counts users as long as they have accessed the internet once within the past 90 days.
When asked whether mobile internet prices would decrease, Taimur Rahman, head of corporate and regulatory affairs at Banglalink, said, “We just received permission to use DWDM. It will take time. We will explore how customers can be offered more benefits.”