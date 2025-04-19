Mobile operators' demand fulfilled, how much customers will benefit

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) lifted restrictions on mobile operators using network monitoring devices on leased optical fibre connections.

Operators said they would now be able to use these devices, which would help improve mobile internet service quality and reduce operational costs.

Mobile operators could use these devices in the past. But, BTRC imposed restrictions on the use of these devices during the tenure of the Awami League government in 2021, as well as allowed Nationwide Telecommunication Transmission Network (NTTN) operators only to use the technology.