Musk aims to catch Super Heavy Booster with launch tower arm

In an ambitious move, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Thursday said the company will aim to recover the Super Heavy Booster by catching it with the launch tower itself, giving reusable rocket boosters a new lease of life.

Current Falcon 9 boosters return to Earth and land on their own built-in legs.

The future goal is not to have landing legs at all but to catch the boosters in air.

"We're going to try to catch the Super Heavy Booster with the launch tower arm, using the grid fins to take the load," Musk said in a tweet.

"Legs would certainly work, but best part is no part, best step is no step," he added.