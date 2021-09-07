New filtering method promises safer drinking water, improved industrial production

A team of scientists at the Tufts University School of Engineering has developed a new filtering technology inspired by biology.

The technic could help curb a drinking water-related disease that affects tens of millions of people worldwide and potentially improve environmental remediation, industrial and chemical production, and mining, among other processes.

Reporting in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the researchers demonstrated that their novel polymer membranes can separate fluoride from chloride and other ions - electrically charged atoms -- with twice the selectivity reported by other methods.

They say the application of the technology could prevent fluoride toxicity in water supplies where the element occurs naturally at levels too high for human consumption.