Essential vocabulary to understand emergence of AI

Asked what artificial intelligence is, the AI-powered ChatGPT system responds that the term "refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think, learn and make decisions".

AI's fundamental characteristic is ingesting vast quantities of data that are then processed using methods from statistical mechanics.

Its capabilities can range across fields including computing, maths, linguistics, psychology, neuroscience or philosophy.

At present, the technology is used in applications ranging from investigating tumours to facial recognition, chatbots, translation of human languages, forecasting breakdowns in machine tools and self-driving cars.