Apple hit with 1.8-bn-euro EU fine for music streaming restrictions

But the EU expects the fine will lead Apple to stop limiting access to rival streaming services -- all the more since it will also be obliged to do so under a new law known as the Digital Markets Act that it must adhere to by 7 March.

Google owner Alphabet, Amazon, TikTok’s parent company ByteDance, Meta and Microsoft must also comply.

The DMA gives the commission the power to fine companies up to 10 percent of global revenue for any violations or 20 percent for repeat offenders.

Apple rejects Spotify claims and points to the streaming giant’s market dominance in the online music field.

Spotify has more than 600 million monthly users, a third of them are paying subscribers, according to the company’s latest figures published last month.

Apple Music, a music streaming service, represents eight percent of the European market, the company says, compared with Spotify’s more than 50 per cent share.

Apple also says Spotify has paid them nothing -- except a $99 developer programme fee -- although the iPhone maker claims to have played a significant part in the firm’s success.