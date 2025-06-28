When distance separates, imo keeps the bond alive
Every morning, when the first light of dawn crawls over the horizon, Rahim Uddin starts his day with his three-wheeler. After navigating through the busy roads of Dhaka all day long, he always needs a few quiet moments in between the rides, not for social media, not for mere rest. Instead, he spends his free time video-calling his family. For a few fleeting moments, he feels like he’s back home in Bogura while looking at his wife’s smile and hearing his children’s laughter from the other side of the screen.
These calls are not a way of sharing information, but simply a way of sharing emotions by clearly seeing their faces and hearing their lovely voices. It’s about staying connected with his loved ones, sharing glances and presence, even if it’s from a distance.
Just like Rahim, many people leave their villages and loved ones behind and move to urban areas in search of better livelihood opportunities. Every year, thousands of people flock to megacities like Dhaka and Chattogram with the hope of better supporting their families. Among all of these jobs, driving a CNG-run auto-rickshaw remains one of the most common and accessible means of income, as they are one of the most common means of transportation. There are thousands of CNG auto-rickshaw drivers across the country, always lined up in the streets of every major city in Bangladesh. People who drive these are mostly people who have left their loved ones behind, as well as the comfort of their village homes, to chase financial stability in the chaos of the city.
The work provides income; however, it comes with the cost of loneliness and emotional distance. Being separated from your loved ones can be miserable. In those moments, the only thing that bridges this emotional gap is a video call. Many CNG drivers take breaks in the middle of the day, either sitting under a tree or beside a tea stall, talking into their phones. More than just conversations, they’re essentially taking part in shared lives, witnessing their children’s laughter, offering support to the other partner, or simply listening to them talk about their day. On the other side of the screen, the drivers’ families feel relieved knowing their whereabouts and that they are safe and happy. The clearer the video call, the closer they feel.
With the advent of mobile internet and smartphones, this form of communication has been more accessible now than ever before. Among the many apps that are available, imo has become a favorite for people like Rahim. Because imo doesn’t just connect, it makes the connection better in every possible way. While ordinary video calls struggle to deliver clarity, imo creates a deeper emotional impact with HD video calls with a crystal clear visual image and voice. Especially in the noisy city life, imo’s built-in noise cancellation makes sure that the sounds that matter the most – the voices of loved ones, the laughter of children – come through undisturbed.
As drivers are always on the move, these features are essential. The calls they make to their families aren’t just part of a mundane daily routine; they are rituals of comfort for them. The ability to see their loved ones clearly and hear their sweet voices without any noise can uplift their spirits, reduce their stress, and help them grind through their exhausting days towards a better future.
For people like Rahim, every video call is a journey back home; a journey where the distance doesn’t matter because love finds a way through the screen. And in those fleeting moments, the screen is not a barrier; instead, it is a window to everything that truly matters.