When distance separates, imo keeps the bond alive

Just like Rahim, many people leave their villages and loved ones behind and move to urban areas in search of better livelihood opportunities. Every year, thousands of people flock to megacities like Dhaka and Chattogram with the hope of better supporting their families. Among all of these jobs, driving a CNG-run auto-rickshaw remains one of the most common and accessible means of income, as they are one of the most common means of transportation. There are thousands of CNG auto-rickshaw drivers across the country, always lined up in the streets of every major city in Bangladesh. People who drive these are mostly people who have left their loved ones behind, as well as the comfort of their village homes, to chase financial stability in the chaos of the city.

The work provides income; however, it comes with the cost of loneliness and emotional distance. Being separated from your loved ones can be miserable. In those moments, the only thing that bridges this emotional gap is a video call. Many CNG drivers take breaks in the middle of the day, either sitting under a tree or beside a tea stall, talking into their phones. More than just conversations, they’re essentially taking part in shared lives, witnessing their children’s laughter, offering support to the other partner, or simply listening to them talk about their day. On the other side of the screen, the drivers’ families feel relieved knowing their whereabouts and that they are safe and happy. The clearer the video call, the closer they feel.