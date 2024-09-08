AI: Money-making machine or a billion-dollar sinkhole?

Artificial intelligence chipmaker Nvidia last week said sales had reached a higher-than-expected $30 billion (€27.03 billion) in the last quarter, though added that growth was slower than the furious pace seen in previous quarters.

Still, shares in the company dipped about 5 per cent in after-hours trading following the report. Even though sales and profit, which hit $16.5 billion in the period, more than doubled from a year earlier, investors showed nervousness that Nvidia’s extraordinary growth, spurred by the AI frenzy, may be showing signs of easing.

“Such a massive amount of money has gone to tech and semiconductors in the last 12 months that the trade is completely skewed,” said Todd Sohn, an ETF strategist at Strategas Securities, in a note to investors.