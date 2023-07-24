Climate change impact on animals: Study

According to a recent study, the effects of climate change on animals would have cascading effects on nutrition, environment, behaviour, physical health, and mental health, among other five categories of welfare.

The study was published in CABI Reviews. The study emphasises the need for researchers to carefully consider which areas are of immediate and long-term importance in order to protect the welfare and longevity of animals used for food production, as domestic pets, and for conservation in zoos and nature reserves.

Bats, zebrafish, stony creek frogs, koalas, African elephants, chickens, and dairy cows are among the animals at risk from the effects of climate change that are mentioned in the review.