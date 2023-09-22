Hidden ocean the source of CO2 on Jupiter moon

Carbon dioxide detected on Jupiter's moon Europa comes from the vast ocean beneath its icy shell, research using James Webb Space Telescope data indicated on Thursday, potentially bolstering hopes the hidden water could harbour life.

Scientists are confident there is a huge ocean of saltwater kilometres below Europa's ice-covered surface, making the moon a prime candidate for hosting extra-terrestrial life in our Solar System.

But determining whether this concealed ocean has the right chemical elements to support life has been difficult.

Carbon dioxide -- one of the key building blocks of life -- has been detected on Europa's surface, but whether it rose up from the ocean below remained an open question.

Aiming to find an answer, two US-led teams of researchers used data from the Webb telescope's near-infrared spectrometer to map CO2 on the surface of Europa, publishing their results in separate studies in the journal Science.