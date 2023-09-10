Black hole is observed snacking on sun-like star, bite by bite

Black holes, celestial objects known for their gluttony, usually eat stars unlucky enough to stray too close to them in one big gulp, annihilating them with their enormous gravitational pull. But some, it turns out, tend to snack rather than gorge.

Researchers said they have observed a supermassive black hole at the center of a relatively nearby galaxy as it takes bites out of a star similar in size and composition to our sun, consuming material equal to about three times Earth's mass each time the star makes a close pass on its elongated oval-shaped obit.

Black holes are extraordinarily dense objects with gravity so strong that not even light can escape.