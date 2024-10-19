NASA launches probe to study if life possible on icy Jupiter moon

NASA's Europa Clipper probe blasted off from Florida on Monday, bound for an icy moon of Jupiter to discover whether it has the ingredients to support life.

Lift-off aboard a powerful SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket took place shortly after noon (1600 GMT), with the probe set to reach Jupiter's moon Europa in five and a half years.

NASA later confirmed that it had successfully acquired a signal from the probe and that its massive solar arrays -- designed to capture the weak light that reaches Jupiter -- had fully unfolded.

The mission will allow the US space agency to uncover new details about Europa, which scientists believe could hold an ocean beneath its icy surface.

"With Europa Clipper, we're not searching for life on Europa, but we're trying to see if this ocean world is habitable, and that means we're looking for the water," NASA official Gina DiBraccio said ahead of the launch.