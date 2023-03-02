Ants have a key role in the regrowth of forests: Research

According to a recent report from Binghamton University, State University of New York, ants play a key role in forest regeneration.

Walk through an old-growth forest in early spring, and you'll be dazzled by wildflowers, their jewel-like tones shining from the forest floor. But in newer forests, spring ephemerals such as trillium, wild ginger, violets and bloodroot are in shorter supply. The reason may lie with some less-flashy forest residents: Aphaenogaster sp., or the woodland ant.

"Not a lot of people have heard of them, but they are the powerhouse of moving seeds and called 'keystone dispersers,'" explained Carmela Buono, a Binghamton University doctoral candidate in biological sciences.