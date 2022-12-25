Remote fear memories stored in memory neurons in brain: Study

The remembrance of a traumatic occurrence from many months to many years ago is referred to as a remote fear memory. The basic mechanisms by which the brain creates long-term memories of distant apprehension have now been clarified by a mouse study from the University of California, Riverside that was published in Nature Neuroscience.

The study demonstrates that remote fear memories formed in the distant past are permanently stored in connections between memory neurons in the prefrontal cortex, or PFC.

"It is the prefrontal memory circuits that are progressively strengthened after traumatic events and this strengthening plays a critical role in how fear memories mature to stabilized forms in the cerebral cortex for permanent storage," said Jun-Hyeong Cho, an associate professor of molecular, cell and systems biology, who led the study.

"Using a similar mechanism, other non-fear remote memories could also be permanently stored in the PFC."