3 COVID-19 vax currently in testing phase in India: Modi

The prime minister's assurance came at a time when the number of India's COVID-19 cases have crossed the 24.50-lakh mark.

"Not only one or two, there are three Corona vaccines presently under testing phase in India. As soon as the green signal is received from the scientists, the country's preparation is also ready for their mass production," Modi said in his 90-minute address to the nation.

Modi's announcement came just three days after the first meeting of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19, a NITI Aayog panel in which the union health ministry has said that the country would leverage domestic vaccine production capacity.