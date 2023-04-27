Scientists identify a gene in brain that might reduce anxiety

An international team of scientists discovered a gene in the brain that is responsible for anxious feelings. Importantly, gene alteration has been found to decrease anxiety levels, providing an attractive new therapeutic target for anxiety disorders.

The discovery, led by researchers at the Universities of Bristol and Exeter, is published online in Nature Communications.

Anxiety disorders are common with 1 in 4 people diagnosed with a disorder at least once in their lifetime. Severe psychological trauma can trigger genetic, biochemical and morphological changes in neurons in the brain’s amygdala -- the brain region implicated in stress-induced anxiety, leading to the onset of anxiety disorders, including panic attacks and post-traumatic stress disorder.