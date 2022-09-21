Star-childhood shapes stellar evolution

In classical models of stellar evolution, so far little importance has been attached to the early evolution of stars. Scientists now show that the biography of stars is indeed shaped by their early stage.

Stars in their "young years" are a major challenge for science. The process of star formation is particularly complex and difficult to map in theoretical models. One of the few ways to learn more about the formation, structure or age of stars is to observe their oscillations.

"Comparable to the exploration of the Earth's interior with the help of seismology, we can also make statements about their internal structure and thus also about the age of stars based on their oscillations" says Konstanze Zwintz. The astronomer is regarded as a pioneer in the young field of asteroseismology and heads the research group "Stellar Evolution and Asteroseismology" at the Institute for Astro- and Particle Physics at the University of Innsbruck.