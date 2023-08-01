NASA hears from Voyager 2 after brief blackout

NASA’s distant Voyager 2 probe has signaled it is in “good health” after mission control mistakenly cut contact for several days, the US space agency said in its latest update.

Launched in 1977 as a beacon from humanity to the wider Universe, it is currently more than 12.3 billion miles (19.9 billion kilometers) from our planet, exploring interstellar space along with its twin, Voyager 1.