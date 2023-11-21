Ribosomes help to recognise RNA crosslinking damage: Study

According to a study, ribosomes can act as a sensor for crosslinking damage. Ribosomes are made of RNA and protein, and are responsible for protein synthesis in cells. Ribosomes read the messenger RNA (mRNA) sequence and translate it into a string of amino acids.

Recently, professor Julian Stingele of the Gene Centre Munich and colleagues demonstrated that RNA crosslinking damage is deleterious because it interferes with protein synthesis.

"It was previously difficult to study specifically RNA crosslinking damage, as most chemicals also damage DNA," said lead author Jacqueline Cordes.

"We, therefore, utilised a new approach to induce and study RNA damage in the absence of DNA damage," added Shubo Zhao, also lead author of the study.