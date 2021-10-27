5G services to be rolled out on trial basis this year: Jabbar

"You'll be happy to know that state-owned telecom operator Teletalk will launch the fifth-generation (5G) technology on trial basis," Mostafa Jabbar said, adding that the government will arrange an auction for 5G spectrum for other operators in 2022.
Jabbar said Teletalk has already prepared five sites. "We'll expand it in 2022 and a spectrum auction will be held in the first quarter of 2022. Hopefully, all operators will be able to develop 5G technology from 2022."
Announcing plans to introduce 5G technology in areas with special needs, the minister said, "5G is not just a common technology, it's the highway of all technologies."
The 4G network will meet the general needs of voice calls and internet. "We're trying to provide 5G technology for mills and high-tech parks. We're fulfilling the responsibility of building highways for digital Bangladesh."