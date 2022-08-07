Education, employment, social interaction may assist in preventing cognitive decline in brain

Why do some people with amyloid plaques in their brains, associated with Alzheimer's disease, show no signs of the disease, while others with the same amount of plaque have clear memory and thinking problems?

Researchers looked at genetic and life course factors that may help create a 'cognitive reserve' that provides a buffer against the disease.

The findings were published in the online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. They found that factors such as taking part in clubs, religious groups, sports or artistic activities, along with educational attainment by age 26, occupation and reading ability, may affect the brain's cognitive reserve. The study suggests that continuing to learn over a lifetime may help protect the brain, which is true even for people who have lower scores on cognitive tests in childhood. Previous studies have shown that people with low scores in childhood are more likely to have a steeper cognitive decline in old age than people with high scores.