A whiff of tears reduces male aggression: Study

Watching someone cry often evokes an emotional response -- but according to a new study published Thursday, human tears themselves contain a chemical signal that reduces brain activity linked to aggression.

The research was carried out by the Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel, and appeared in PLOS Biology, a US science journal. Though it involved female tears, because women made themselves available as donors, it probably isn't a sex-dependent effect, the authors say.

Numerous studies have shown rodent tears contain chemicals serving as social signals they emit on demand -- female mice tears for example reduce fighting among males; and subordinate male mole rats smear themselves in their own tears so that dominant males attack them less.

To find out whether similar effects occurred in humans, a team led by PhD student Shani Agron first exposed 25 male volunteers to either "emotional" tears, or to saline. The volunteers couldn't tell what they were sniffing as both substances are clear and odorless.