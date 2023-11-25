Europe's Ariane 6 rocket successfully completes hot-fire test

The European Space Agency's Ariane 6 rocket has successfully completed a dress rehearsal, test-firing its engine in preparation for a maiden voyage scheduled for 2024.

The final results of Thursday's ignition test, which involved firing up the Vulcain 2.1 engine and running it for more than seven minutes, will not be released until November 30, pending a full analysis.

But manufacturer ArianeGroup already called the rehearsal "successfully completed".

The hot-fire test at Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana "simulated a complete launch sequence and thus validated the entire flight phase of Ariane 6's core stage," it said in a statement.

ArianeGroup CEO Martin Sion praised the team for the "real industrial feat", but added that "a few additional tests", notably fault tolerance, were needed before the rocket was ready for launch.