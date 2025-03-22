Oxygen detected in most distant galaxy: 'astonished' astronomers

Oxygen has been detected in the most distant galaxy ever discovered, surprised astronomers said Thursday, offering further evidence that stars in the early universe matured far quicker than had been thought possible.

The galaxy JADES-GS-z14-0, which was discovered by the James Webb Space Telescope last year, is so far away that its light took 13.4 billion years to reach Earth.

This means the galaxy can also reveal what the universe was like in its infancy, when it was just 300 million years old -- two percent of its current age.