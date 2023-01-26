Cancer cells can alter their size to survive medication: Study

Researchers have found that cancer cells can alter their size to survive medication therapy or other environmental stressors.

Researchers at The Institute of Cancer Research in London used biochemical profiling technology and mathematical analysis to demonstrate how genetic variations affect cancer cell growth and how these variations might be taken advantage of by future therapies. The researchers believe smaller cells could be more vulnerable to DNA-damaging agents like chemotherapy combined with targeted drugs, while larger cancer cells might respond better to immunotherapy.

The study was published in the journal Science Advances.