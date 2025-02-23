Odds plummet that asteroid will hit Earth in 2032

The chance that an asteroid capable of wiping out a city will hit Earth in eight years has been cut in half to around 1.5 per cent, according to new calculations from NASA.

The drop in odds had been widely anticipated by the global astronomical community, which now broadly expects the probability the asteroid will hit Earth on 22 December, 2032 to fall down to zero.

For more than 24 hours, the asteroid did have the highest probability of hitting Earth -- 3.1 per cent -- of such a big space rock in modern forecasting.