Skygazers watch 'Ring of Fire' eclipse over Western Hemisphere 

Skygazers across the Americas turned their faces upwards Saturday for a rare celestial event: an annular solar eclipse.

A crowd of people wearing protective eyewear gathered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, one of many across the western United States watching as the Moon passed between the Sun and Earth at its furthest point from our planet.

Since it is so distant, it did not cover the Sun completely, creating a "ring of fire" effect that brought cheers from the crowd in Albuquerque. "It's majestic. We're in awe," said one viewer, Shannon Cozad.

In the course of just a few hours the most striking "path of the annularity" was crossing a handful of major cities, including Eugene, Oregon and San Antonio, Texas, with partial eclipse phases lasting an hour or two before and after.