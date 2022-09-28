Climate change is turning trees into gluttons: Study

Trees buffer humans from the worst effects of climate change by taking out carbon dioxide from the atmosphere; however now new research shows just how much the forests have been bulking up on that excess carbon.

The study, recently published in the Journal Nature Communications, finds that elevated carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere have increased the wood volume - or the biomass - of forests in the United States.

Although other factors like climate and pests can somewhat affect a tree's volume, the study found that elevated carbon levels consistently led to an increase in wood volume in 10 different temperate forest groups across the country. This suggests that trees are helping to shield Earth's ecosystem from the impacts of global warming through their rapid growth.