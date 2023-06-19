Researchers get new insights into human gut-brain connection

The researchers were able to successfully have participants swallow a minimally invasive vibrating capsule in order to measure neural responses during gastrointestinal stimulation, providing a novel approach to studying this intricate connection.

The capsule was designed by Vibrant Ltd. Healthy adult male and female volunteers ranging in age from 18 to 40 took part in the study.

According to the researchers, the volunteers detected stimulation of the vibrating capsule under two conditions: normal and enhanced. The improved stimulation condition resulted in improved perceptual accuracy, faster stimulation detection, and reduced variability in reaction time, indicating that this method has the potential to be studied in various clinical populations.

This is a significant breakthrough because it shows that this novel approach to studying gut feelings is viable.