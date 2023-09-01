Chandrayaan Rover records natural event on moon's South Pole

The Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday said that the Pragyan Rover module of the Vikram lander has recorded a natural event on the south pole of the moon.

However, the detection of its source is underway.

Taking to 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), ISRO said, "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: In-situ Scientific Experiments Instrument for the Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) payload on Chandrayaan 3 Lander -- the first Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology-based instrument on the moon -- has recorded the movements of Rover and other payloads. Additionally, it has recorded an event, appearing to be a natural one, on August 26, 2023. The source of this event is under investigation".

Earlier on Tuesday, in a post on 'X', ISRO said that the Rover has confirmed the presence of Sulphur on the moon.