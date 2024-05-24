Sun's magnetic field may originate closer to the solar surface

The sun's magnetic field, which causes solar storms like the one that hit Earth this month and produced beautiful auroras, may originate at shallower depths in the star's interior than previously thought, according to researchers.

The sun's outer 30 per cent is comprised of an "ocean" of churning gases plunging more than 130,000 miles (210,000 km) below the solar surface. The research, comparing new theoretical models to observations by the sun-observing SOHO spacecraft, provides strong evidence that its magnetic field is generated near the top of this ocean - less than 5 per cent inward, or about 20,000 miles (32,000 km) - rather than near the bottom, as long hypothesised.

In addition to providing insight into the sun's dynamic processes, the findings may improve the ability to forecast solar storms and guard against potential damage to electricity grids, radio communications and orbiting satellites, the researchers said.