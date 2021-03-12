AstraZeneca says 'no evidence' of higher blood clots risk from vaccine

The AstraZeneca jab, developed with Oxford University, forms the mainstay of Britain's vaccination programme, and of many developing economies. It is relatively cheap, and easier to store than other jabs.

But it has been dogged by controversy in Europe, with some governments initially refusing to certify its use for people aged over 65 despite scientific advice finding no reason for limits.

This week Denmark, Norway and Iceland have paused its use as a precaution after isolated reports of recipients developing blood clots.

Italy and Austria have also banned the use of shots from separate batches, while Bulgaria and Thailand said they would delay its rollout.

However, the World Health Organization earlier Friday said there was no reason to stop using the Covid-19 vaccine, stressing there was no causal link between the jab and any clotting.