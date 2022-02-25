Astronomers map mysterious element in space

A research team has provided an important clue to the origin of the element Ytterbium in the Milky Way by showing that the element largely originates from supernova explosions. The groundbreaking research also provides new opportunities for studying the evolution of our galaxy.

The study was published in the journal ‘Astronomy and Astrophysics’.

Ytterbium is one of four elements in the periodic table named after the Ytterby mine in the Stockholm archipelago. The element was first discovered in the black mineral gadolinite, which was first identified in the Ytterby mine in 1787.