Astronomers ponder 'cosmic mystery' over powerful radio wave bursts

The FRB was first spotted in 2019 using the FAST telescope in China's Guizhou province, the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, which possesses a signal-receiving area equal to 30 football fields. It was studied further using the VLA telescope in New Mexico.

"We still call fast radio bursts a cosmic mystery and rightfully so," said astrophysicist Di Li of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, the FAST chief scientist and co-author of the research published in the journal Nature.

"Fast radio bursts are intense, brief flashes of radio light that are powerful enough to be seen from across the universe," added Caltech astronomer and study co-author Casey Law. "The burst blinks on and off in about a millisecond, far faster than the blink of an eye. Some sources of FRBs have been found to emit multiple bursts in what look like storms of activity, but others have only been seen to burst once."