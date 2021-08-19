Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments

Researchers have used brain cancer patients' own cells in a form of 3D printing material to make a model of their tumour to test the efficacy of potential treatments before using them for real inside the body.

The scientists extract ‘a chunk’ of the tumour from the brain of a patient with glioblastoma–an aggressive cancer with a very poor prognosis–and use it to print a model matching their MRI scans, said Professor Ronit Satchi-Fainaro, who led the research at Tel Aviv University.

The patient's blood is then pumped through the printed tumour, made with a compound that mimics the brain, followed by a drug or therapeutic treatment.