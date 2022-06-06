Chimpanzees blend sounds to generate a range of vocal patterns

Ordered vocal sequences in wild chimp communication can give light on the evolution of human language, according to a new study.

The study is published in the journal, ‘Communications Biology, 2022’.

Compared to the complex use of human language, the way animals communicate with each other appears quite simple. How our language evolved from such a simple system, remains unclear.

Researchers from the Max Planck Institutes for Evolutionary Anthropology (MPI-EVA) and for Cognitive and Brain Sciences (MPI-CBS) in Leipzig, Germany, and the CNRS Institute for Cognitive Sciences in Bron, Lyon, France, recorded thousands of vocalisations from wild chimpanzees in Tai, Ivory Coast.