China launches new meteorological satellite

China on Monday launched a new meteorological satellite equipped with 11 remote sensing payloads into planned orbit.

The satellite, Fengyun-3E (FY-3E), was launched by a Long March-4C rocket at 7.28am (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Xinhua news agency reported.

This is s the 377th flight mission of the Long March rocket series, according to the China National Space Administration.