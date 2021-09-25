Chinese game makers vow to cut effeminacy, limit underage players

Hundreds of Chinese video game makers have vowed to police their products for "politically harmful" content and enforce curbs on underage players, as the government cracks down on the entertainment industry.

The 213 gaming firms, including top industry players Tencent and NetEase, promised in a joint statement dated Thursday to ban content that was "politically harmful, historically nihilistic, dirty and pornographic, bloody and terrifying", and to resist "money worship" or "effeminacy" in their games.

They also pledged to "put all efforts into anti-addiction work" and strictly enforce limits on children's screen time through facial recognition and other identification technology.