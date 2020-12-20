Chinese spacecraft returns to Earth with Moon rocks

An unmanned Chinese spacecraft carrying rocks and soil from the Moon returned safely to Earth early Thursday, completing another chapter in China’s effort to become a space superpower.

The mission was the first in four decades to collect lunar samples, emulating the feats of the United States and the Soviet Union from the 1960s and 1970s -- and going a few steps further.

Scientists hope the samples will give insights into the Moon’s origins and volcanic activity, though a more immediate focus was on how the mission showcased China’s technological advances.