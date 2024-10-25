Moon sample talks show space engagement by rivals US, China

Nelson said he thinks the talks will end "positively," with China agreeing to provide access to samples.

China's Chang'e 5 spacecraft returned to Earth in 2020 carrying samples from Mons Rümker, a volcanic mound on the side of the moon that always faces Earth. In June, the Chang'e-6 mission landed on the South Pole-Aitken Basin, an impact crater, and brought back samples from the far side of the moon.

The discussions on access to the rocks are among a handful of ongoing exchanges between the United States and China on space issues even as the countries continue to compete for military and economic dominance in space. They are the world's two biggest space powers and two biggest economies.

Officials from multiple U.S. government agencies in the past year have embarked on delicate efforts to engage with China to establish areas of coordination and communication in space, according to three U.S. officials involved in the talks, speaking on condition of anonymity. This represents a shift in U.S. strategy toward China's space program that is aimed at avoiding miscalculations in future space operations, they said.

U.S.-Chinese scientific cooperation has been criticized in recent years by some U.S. lawmakers focused on the military rivalry between the two nations. In August, President Joe Biden's administration let a decades-old science and technology agreement with China expire. The two countries are now negotiating over whether to renew it.

Diplomacy on space has long been deterred by a 2011 U.S. law called the Wolf Amendment, named after now-retired U.S. congressman Frank Wolf, that was passed by Congress to ensure that American technologies stay out of the hands of China's military. Under this law, NASA must work with the FBI to certify to Congress that any such talks with China would not threaten U.S. national security.

Space has become an increasingly contested arena, charged by the rise of Elon Musk's U.S.-based company SpaceX and a resurgence in interest by governments in expanding satellite communication networks and space exploration.