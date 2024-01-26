NASA helicopter's mission ends after three years on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter, which made history by achieving the first powered flight on another world, has officially ended its nearly three-year mission after sustaining rotor damage during its last outing, the space agency said Thursday.

The tissue-box sized aircraft, which hitched a ride to the Red Planet under the belly of the Perseverance rover, first lifted off the surface on 19 April, 2021.

Originally intended only to prove flight was possible in the ultra-thin Martian atmosphere through five test runs, Ingenuity went on to be deployed a total of 72 times, logging more than two hours of flight time in short hops.

"The Ingenuity absolutely shattered our paradigm of exploration, introducing this new dimension of aerial mobility," Lori Glaze, the director of NASA's Planetary Science Division told reporters Thursday.